Deer Jet Crowned "World's Leading Private Jet Charter" for Three Consecutive Years

PHU QUOC ISLAND, Vietnam, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Travel Awards (WTA), the travel industry's leading awards programme, reunited hundreds of leaders representing the best of the world's hospitality for a glamorous night on December 10, 2017at the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay. For thethird year in a row, Deer Jet has been selected as the "World's Leading Private Jet Charter".

Once again, Deer Jet has showcased its superior Seven Star services and outstanding business innovation, winning the votes of hundreds of thousands of industry leaders and business travellers whom had selected the company from a pool of global leaders, including Net Jets and Royal Jet among others.

In 2017, Deer Jet has attracted the attentionfrom the industry and the most discerningtravellers globally thanks to its innovative services and campaigns, includingthe "Dreams Encounter the World" exhibition of 787 Dream Jet and its pioneering premium travel itinerariesthathas takencustomersto cultural, artistic and natural excursions around the world.

2017 has been a landmark year for Deer Jet as the company received a series of recognitions for its best-in-class services and contributions to the industry including the "2017 World's Best Private Jet Company", "2017 Asia's Leading Private Jet Charter", "China's Leading Private Jet Charter", and "2017 World's Seven Stars Private Jet Company".

Since its establishment 22 years ago, Deer Jet has been firmly committed to improving services, allowing the company to grow at an unprecedented rate, taking the business from being China's first private jet companyto its current position as the largest business aviation group in Asia and a world's leading lifestyle brand.

Xu Lidong, President of Deer Jet, said: "Once more the World Travel Awards acknowledged Deer Jet for its unique services. This award encourages us to push the bar even higher as we go on a journey reaching new markets. We want to enable the world to enjoy our signature Seven Star experiences."

In the near future, China's premium travel sector will reach a plateau thanks to the country's growing economy and increasing domestic consumption. As a leader in private aviation and lifestyle services, Deer Jet is targeting this growing market and is developing new travel products and services specialized for discerning business and leisure travellers worldwide.