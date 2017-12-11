The "Europe Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Dairy Processing Equipment Market would witness market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023).

Evaporators drying equipment and membrane filtration equipment have gained prominence over the years, as the equipment is majorly used in processing milk powders and protein concentrates. In the cheese industry, membranes increase the yield quality of cheese and control the whey volume by concentrating the cheese milk. Technological advancements within the membrane filtration process have driven the growth of the dairy processing market. The urban population with better income groups has influenced the pattern of milk usage. The preference for processed milk and milk products has shifted from ordinary raw milk to processed milk as processed milk products are convenient to handle and have higher value and facilitate large scale usage.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Processed Milk, Cheese, Milk Powder, Yogurt, Protein Ingredients, and Others. Based on Type, the Europe Dairy Processing Equipment market segments the market into Pasteurizers, Membrane Filtration Equipment, Homogenizers, Mixing Blending Equipment, Evaporators Dryers, Separators, and Others. Based on Countries, the Europe Dairy Processing Equipment market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

GEA Group

SPX Corporation

The Krones Group

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Alfa Laval AB

IMA Group

Idmc Limited

JBT Corporation (A&B Process Systems)

Scherjon Equipment Holland B.V.

Feldmeier Equipment, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Dairy Processing Equipment Market

4. Europe Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type

5. Europe Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

