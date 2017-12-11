Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market analysis study on the pharmaceutical industry. A renowned COPD drugs manufacturer wanted to gain relevant insights on the popular treatments and forecast the market's growth prospects. The client wanted to tap potential opportunities in the market and penetrate across niche market segments.

According to the market analysis experts at Infiniti, "Leading drugs manufacturers are facing the need for an effective market analysis study to enter a new market space and outline the prevalence rates of COPD."

The pharmaceutical industry is expected to register growth led by changing lifestyles, aging population, hectic daily activities, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and unhealthy eating habits, across the globe providing growth opportunities for the industry players. Major players in the pharmaceutical industry are relying on market analysis to understand the economic environment regarding the barriers to entry and regulation.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to identify the attractiveness of the market and the potential bottlenecks hindering the market's growth. The client was able to devise a comparative analysis of the competitors and their product positioning. Also, the client was able to identify potential bottlenecks and devise an effective go-to-market engagement.

This market analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain an in-depth analysis of the industry and assess the potential of new COPD drugs

Analyze the market outlook regarding the trends and sustainability of the industry

This market analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Detailed insights into the industry regarding the size, the growth prospects, and trends prevalent in the COPD drugs market

Profiling the most suitable customers

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

