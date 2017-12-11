In connection with the distribution of shares in Arjo AB to the shareholders of Getinge AB warrants and certificates with Getinge AB as underlying have been adjusted. The adjustment will be effective as from December 12, 2017.



Please see the attached file for information about the new terms and conditions for these warrants.



Please contact the issuers for detailed information about the recalculation.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Emelie Thordewall, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656652