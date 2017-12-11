

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) said it has entered into agreements related to the sale of substantially all of its Communication Markets Division to Corning Inc. (GLW) for $900 million, subject to closing and other adjustments.



3M's Communication Markets Division business consists of optical fiber and copper passive connectivity solutions for the telecommunications industry, including 3M's xDSL, FTTx, and structured cabling solutions.



In certain countries, the business also includes telecommunications system integration services. The business has annual global sales of approximately $400 million.



3M intends to complete sale of the business in 2018. The company also expects about 500 of its employees to join Corning upon completion of the transaction.



'After completing a thorough strategic review, we believe that this business will be well positioned with Corning,' said Ashish Khandpur, Executive Vice President of Electronics & Energy Business Group.



3M said it expects to realize a gain of approximately $0.40 per share from this transaction, net of actions related to the divestiture.



