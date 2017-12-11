Dr. Nicolas Rohde named new CEO

The vhf Group, which specializes in machine and tool construction, is expanding its presence in the U.S. market. Operating in Hauppauge since January 2016, vhf Inc. appointed Dr. Nicolas Rohde as its new Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005066/en/

Dr. Nicolas Rohde Chief Executive Officer of vhf Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

The German-American's first task will be to establish a sales force for America in addition to the existing service and training program. With an MBA and a PhD in organization studies, Nicolas Rohde has been a Division Manager at the vhf headquarters in Ammerbuch near Stuttgart since 2016. Nicolas Rohde has worked in the dental industry at various international locations since 2003 and possesses a sound knowledge of vhf's products and the industry as a whole. He sees great opportunities for vhf Inc.: "With our direct presence in the American market, we will now be able to significantly boost our sales and further expand our global services."

Frank Benzinger, CEO of the German parent company vhf camfacture AG, sees considerable potential in the improved capitalization of opportunities offered by the U.S. market: "The move allows us to offer our partners machines with 'Made in Germany' quality without any import formalities or delivery delays. This is a key advantage for our customers."

This new presence was felt at the Greater New York Dental Meeting, where vhf was present with its own booth from November 26-29, 2017. Here, the company presented its Z4 same-day dentistry machine on the American continent for the first time. The Z4 is a newly developed milling and grinding machine for producing laboratory quality restorations on-site at dental practices. It attracted a great deal of interest from the trade fair visitors.

About vhf camfacture AG:

vhf camfacture AG, founded in 1988, has considerable experience in computer aided manufacturing. The company develops and manufactures CNC milling machines for uses in dental technology, industry and sign making as well as CAM software and a wide range of tools. vhf currently has more than 200 employees and is expanding continually.

vhf camfacture AG

Lettenstraße 10

D-72119 Ammerbuch

+49-7032-97097-000

www.vhf.de

info@vhf.de

Download

The text of this press release and an overview of all vhf press releases and images of past years can be found at: https://news.vhf.de

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005066/en/

Contacts:

vhf

Christine McClymont

Dipl.-Medienwirtin (FH)

Head of Marketing and Communications

+49-7032-97097-606

christine.mcclymont@vhf.de

or

Jörn Vogt, M. A.

Deputy Team Leader Marketing

+49-7032-97097-615

joern.vogt@vhf.de