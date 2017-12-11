Price f(x) AG, a Price Optimization and Management SaaS company with operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia, is proud to announce the hiring of Eric Hills as Senior Vice President and General Manager of International Operations. Hills will oversee sales, marketing, delivery and customer success throughout the Americas and Asia.

"Price f(x) has tallied another banner year in 2017, nearly doubling our customer base and revenues. Bringing Eric on board positions us well to continue our rapid international expansion and amplify the end-to-end value we provide to our customers," says Marcin Cichon, CEO and co-founder. "He's a recognized thought leader in the B2B pricing space and innovative executive with a successful track record at Zilliant, Siebel Systems, and his own startup, Partnerware, which pioneered SaaS CRM in the 1990s."

"Price f(x) is upending the pricing software market. Their disruptive offerings eliminate the excessive complexity and costs of most first-generation pricing products," said Hills. "The flexibility of their native-SaaS platform and affordable pricing approach aligns with the growing needs of dynamic pricing leaders across all industries and company sizes. When you combine these innovations with their passionate culture, you understand why they're embraced worldwide by pricing professionals and consulting partners."

Price f(x) is headquartered in Pfaffenhofen, Germany while its international operations are managed out of Chicago, Illinois, with offices in the prestigious 150 North Riverside Plaza building.

About Price f(x)

Established in 2011 in Germany, Price f(x) AG provides a full suite price management and CPQ SaaS solution based on a native cloud architecture, offering broad and flexible support across the entire price management lifecycle, including Price Strategy, Controlling, Setting, Optimization, and Realization. The solution is suitable for B2B and B2C as well as any industry facing the classical but also very specific pricing challenges of commercial organizations of any size and geographical location. Price f(x)'s vision is to become and stay the leading SaaS pricing and CPQ solution provider through offering easy to use, fast to implement, flexible to adapt, risk-free and inexpensive, comprehensive solutions. Price f(x)'s business model is entirely based on satisfaction and loyalty of their customers, not about signing long-term commitments.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005492/en/

Contacts:

Price f(x)

Media and Investor Relations

Billy Graham, VP Ecosystem

+49(0)180 5-7742339

billy.graham@pricefx.eu