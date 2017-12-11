Global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market - Projected to Reach USD 55.3 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system market is projected to be worth USD 55.31 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.23% from 2020 to 2025. The rising number of accidents and growing safety concerns and the increasing government mandates regarding vehicle safety and security shall be the major factor for growth of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system market.

Passenger Vehicles (PV) are projected to lead the market of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system by vehicle type, in terms of value. Higher safety concerns among passenger car users and larger volume of passenger vehicles versus commercial vehicles have led to this growth.

Low Speed-City AEB systems shall lead the AEB system market by operating speed. This can mainly be attributed to the high vehicle density and accidents in city-like road conditions compared with those in inter-urban road conditions.

Forward Emergency Braking AEB system segment is projected to contain the highest share of AEB systems on the basis of application for 2025. Majority of vehicle crashes take place in a forward direction, also the vehicle speed while moving in a forward direction and intensity of crash is higher.

Semi-autonomous passenger cars segment is expected to have the largest share in AEB system market by the level of automation driving. Higher volume of semi-autonomous passenger cars compared to autonomous passenger cars shall be the driver for the growth of this segment.

For the AEB system market by component, actuators are projected to lead the market in terms of value. The primary reason the number of actuators required per vehicle being higher than other components and more expensive pricing.

