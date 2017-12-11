Firm places more leaders on Who's Who Legal Data Experts 2018 list than any other company

Navigant (NYSE: NCI) is pleased to announce that seven senior leaders from its global legal technology solutions practice were identified as the leading data experts in Who's Who Legal Data Experts 2018.

Navigant's experts from across Asia, Europe, and the U.S. have been recognized for their data analytical, digital forensics, and technology skills. Furthermore, Richard Chalk, a Navigant director based in London, was recognized as a top thought leader in the space "for his ability to come up with creative solutions to complex, novel issues."

"This is a great achievement and reflects our wealth of experience and expertise in delivering consistent value to our clients," said David Tortorello, managing director and leader of the Disputes, Forensics, and Legal Technology segment. "Our team has a deep understanding of commercial and regulatory related disputes and is able to help clients respond to data requests rapidly, securely, and cost effectively using proprietary and market-leading technology solutions."

Only those receiving the highest number of recommendations from peers and clients are listed in the publication. Following is a snapshot of some of the words our clients had to say about those who are featured in the publication.

Richard Chalk , director a premier data expert who draws praise for his ability to come up with creative solutions to complex, novel issues.

, director a premier data expert who draws praise for his ability to come up with creative solutions to complex, novel issues. Fred Chan , director recognized for his extensive analytics experience as well as his reliability when dealing with litigation databases.

, director recognized for his extensive analytics experience as well as his reliability when dealing with litigation databases. Mark Clews , managing director is praised for his top-quality analysis in e-discovery investigations and is regularly engaged by large corporations in complex disputes.

, managing director is praised for his top-quality analysis in e-discovery investigations and is regularly engaged by large corporations in complex disputes. Jon Fowler , director recognized for his exceptional work on a range of complex multi-jurisdictional matters.

, director recognized for his exceptional work on a range of complex multi-jurisdictional matters. Tanya Gross , managing director exceptional at managing projects from start to finish, Tanya is consistently providing clear, efficient and forward-looking advice from the outset.

, managing director exceptional at managing projects from start to finish, Tanya is consistently providing clear, efficient and forward-looking advice from the outset. Katie Jenson , director a strong reputation for her outstanding technical knowledge.

, director a strong reputation for her outstanding technical knowledge. Jim Vint, managing director and practice lead is known for his sophisticated e-discovery expertise and experience in cross-border projects around the world. He is outstanding to work with and a great asset to a team.

Navigant's legal and risk experts serve companies facing financial, operational, and reputational risks. With proven methodologies and the latest tools and technologies, our experts provide counsel, support, and solutions for business professionals who manage risk, including outside counsel, general counsel, compliance officers, internal auditors, members of the C-suite, and corporate boards across a range of industry sectors around the globe. Navigant's solutions enable clients and their counsel to address critical business issues, aggressively manage risk, and tackle complex litigation.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant's professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage, and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant's practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005083/en/

Contacts:

Navigant Investor Relations

Kyle Bland

001.312.573.5624

kyle.bland@navigant.com

or

Navigant Corporate Communications

Belia Ortega

001.312.583.2640

belia.ortega@navigant.com