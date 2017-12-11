

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) said it is eliminating the requirement for merchants to collect Card Members' signatures for all purchase transactions at the point of sale beginning in April 2018.



The elimination of American Express' signature requirements will apply to purchase transactions of all amounts at the point of sale.



The company noted that the move, which applies globally to all American Express-accepting merchants, will help provide a more consistent and simplified checkout experience for merchants and Card Members in regions around the world.



It will also speed up the process of paying in store and help reduce merchants' operating expenses associated with retaining signatures.



'The payments landscape has evolved to the point where we can now eliminate this pain point for our merchants. Our fraud capabilities have advanced so that signatures are no longer necessary to fight fraud,' said Jaromir Divilek, Executive Vice President of Global Network Business, American Express.



American Express noted that it is the first payment network to announce the change globally, expanding previous policy changes it has made in various regions.



