Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Solution, Component, Industry & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

The industrial control and factory automation market expected to exhibit significant growth between 2017 and 2023.

The key driving factors for the growth of the industrial control and factory automation market are extensive use of enabling technologies in manufacturing, continuous innovation in industrial robotics boosting its adoption in manufacturing, need for mass production and connected supply chain to cater to the growing population, and government initiatives toward the adoption of industrial automation in various industries. However, high capital investment and limited re-investments and declining oil and gas prices affecting infrastructure-related investments are considered to be the major restraints.

The market for manufacturing execution system (MES) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. MES integrates all the activities from planning to automation in the manufacturing automation plants. The activities include resource allocation and status, operation scheduling, dispatching, document control, management of resources, quality management, maintenance management, tracking and tracing of product, and performance analysis. The manufacturers are adopting MES because it saves costs, provides operational efficiency, and delivers high performance in production.

The market for the discrete industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The discrete industry is expected to be driven by the rapid adoption of advanced manufacturing solutions by manufacturers to improve visibility, operational excellence, and quality while reducing the lead-time. The discrete industry includes automotive, machine manufacturing, semiconductor & electronics, aerospace & defense, medical devices, and others that use automation as it improves consistency of processes, increases throughput, improves quality, reduces operation and work handling time, reduces manual work, and provides a high degree of safety.



Companies Mentioned



ABB

Emerson

General Electric

Honeywell

Mitsubishi

Omron

Pinpoint Information Systems Inc.

Progea Srl

Rockwell

Schneider

Siemens

Tegan Innovations Ltd

Win-911 Software

Yokogawa





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Enabling Technologies Supporting Manufacturing Industries in Industrial Control And Factory Automation



8 Industrial Control And Factory Automation Market, By Solution



9 Industrial Control And Factory Automation Market, By Component



10 Industrial Control And Factory Automation Market, By Industry



11 Industrial Control And Factory Automation Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profile



