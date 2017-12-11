MUMBAI, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report. Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "Global Wallpaper Market Survey and Trend Research 2018 " to its offering.



(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130128/590935)



Wallpaper is a kind of material used to cover and decorate the interior walls of homes, offices, and other buildings; it is one aspect of interior decoration. Due to its variety of characteristics that other interior decoration materials cannot compare, such as color diversity, rich patterns, security and environmental protection, convenient installation, appropriate price, and so on, it has considerable popularity in Europe, United States, Japan and other developed countries and regions.

Topics Covered:

- Industry Chain

- Raw Materials

- Cost

- Technology

- Consumer Preference

- Industry Overall:

- History

- Development & Trend

- Market Competition

- Trade Overview

- Policy

- Company Profile

- Product & Service

- Business Operation Data

- Market Share

- Investment Analysis:

- Market Features

- Investment Opportunity

- Investment Calculation

Click to view the sample copy of Global Wallpaper Market Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/request-sample/964043

Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, Africa):

- Regional Market

- Production Development

- Sales

- Regional Trade

- Regional Forecast

Companies Covered:

- Asheu

- A.S. Création

- Marburg

- Brewster Home Fashions

- Osborne&little

- Osborne&little

- Zambaiti Parati

- Sandberg

- Arte-international

- ROMO

- Filpassion

- Grandeco Wallfashion

- Sangetsu Co.

- Ltd.

- Texam

- CASADECO

- LEWIS & WOOD

- Walker Greenbank Group

- Linwood

- Lilycolor

- HOLDEN DéCOR

- Dongnam Wallcoverign

- Shin Han Wall Covering

- Uniwal

- Euroart

- Artshow Wallpaper

- TELIPU Decoration Materials

- Beitai Wallpaper

- Rainbow

- Yulan Wallcoverings

- Roen

- Wallife

- Coshare

- Yuhua Wallpaper

- Crown Wallpaper

- Wellmax wallcovering

- Yuanlong wallpaper etc

To know more about the report and who is it suited for, head over to:

https://www.bharatbook.com/retail-market-research-reports-964043/global-wallpaper6.html

About Bharat Book Bureau:

Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports , business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you.

Contact us:

Bharat Book Bureau

E: info@bharatbook.com

P: +91-22-27810772 / 27810773



W: http://www.bharatbook.com

LinkedIn : http://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau

Twitter : https://twitter.com/researchbook

Blog :https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/



.