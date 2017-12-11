Referring to the bulletin from Svolder AB's annual general meeting, held November 16, 2017, and the press release published December 7, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from December 14, 2017. The order books will not change.



Short name: SVOL A Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0000205932 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: December 13, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0010663302 First day of trading with new ISIN code: December 14, 2017



Short name: SVOL B Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0000205940 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: December 13, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0010663310 First day of trading with new ISIN code: December 14, 2017



For further information about the split, please contact Svolder AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.