Today Citi announced the hire of Dr. Catherine Mann who will be joining Citi Research in February 2018 as Global Chief Economist, based in New York, overseeing the global Economics team and leading research across all areas of economics.

Dr. Mann joins Citi from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) where she has been Chief Economist since 2014. Dr. Mann has elevated the quality of the already excellent OECD research department and has led work on productivity and wage diffusion gaps; the synergies between fiscal, monetary, and structural policies; the complexity of relationships between technological change, globalization and regional economic conditions; and the potential trade-offs between financial regulation, crises, inequality and growth.

Prior to the OECD, Dr, Mann served at policymaking institutions including the Federal Reserve Board, the Council of Economic Advisors and the World Bank. She engaged in both research and teaching at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and as the Rosenberg Professor of Global Economics at Brandeis University where she worked between 2006 and 2014. Dr. Mann received her PhD in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and her undergraduate degree from Harvard University.

Dr. Mann said, on her new role; "I am delighted to be joining Citi and I look forward to applying my wide experiences from policymaking institutions, academia and at the OECD to delivering thought leading economic research to Citi's clients around the world. My mission statement is that good economic research, communicated effectively, improves the policy-making process and economic outcomes".

From February 2018, Citi's current Global Chief Economist, Willem Buiter, will move to become Citi's Special Economic Adviser with a focus on direct client service and on major economics research projects published through Citi's Global Perspectives and Solutions series. Willem has been Global Chief Economist at Citi since 2010. His stature as one of the world's leading macroeconomists has lifted the profile of Citi's economics research.

Andrew Pitt, Global Head of Citi Research, said; "delivering world class thinking and client service in global economics is a critical part of our mission to be the premier thought leader among global banks. Catherine's appointment will allow us to increase the flow and depth of both our research outputs and our client service. We are thrilled that Catherine has accepted the position and we are looking forward to enhancing our economics product further by leveraging Catherine's unique capabilities and experience in the field. We are also delighted that Willem's breadth of expertise and outstanding research will continue to be showcased via his new advisory position".

