Sports Medicine Market by Product, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

The global sports medicine market is projected to reach USD 8.24 Billion by 2022 from USD 5.78 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of sports injuries, continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, and developments in the field of regenerative medicine are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global sports medicine market.

The sports medicine market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the global market is segmented into body reconstruction products, body support & recovery products, and accessories. The body reconstruction products segment is further categorized into implants, fracture & ligament repair devices, arthroscopy devices, prosthetics, and orthobiologics. The orthobiologics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the recent developments in regenerative medicine, allografts, and stem cell therapy.

The body support & recovery products segment is further divided into braces and supports, compression clothing, and physiotherapy equipment. The physiotherapy equipment segment is further categorized into thermal therapy, electrostimulation, and other therapies.

Based on application, the market is segmented into shoulder, foot and ankle, elbow & wrist, back & spine, hip & groin, knee, and other injuries (head, face, and finger injuries). In 2017, the knee injuries segment is estimated to command the largest share of the sports medicine market. Growth in the knee injuries segment can be attributed to the increasing participation in sports like football and basketball at a younger age, resulting in high prevalence of knee injuries.

The elbow and wrist injuries segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during to forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of injuries in sports, like rowing, racquet sports, and golf, where there is a repetitive overuse of elbow and wrists.

