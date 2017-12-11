Imperial College Health Partners (ICHP) is the newest member of AVIA, the leading network for health systems seeking to innovate and transform by unlocking the power of digital.

ICHP is the first international member to join AVIA, marking a significant milestone for the innovation network. Based in the UK, the mission of ICHP is to innovate and collaborate for a healthier population. ICHP and AVIA share a commitment to accelerating the pace of healthcare transformation. They will work together to address strategic healthcare challenges that span geographies, including behavioral health and outcome-based care. By joining AVIA, ICHP can now collaborate with its 25+ member health systems in the United States. AVIA will work closely with Dr. Axel Heitmueller, Managing Director, to marry the best ideas from the UK and the US for its members.

Dr. Axel Heitmueller, Managing Director at ICHP, said: "We are excited to join AVIA's Innovator Network and establish a mutually beneficial expertise exchange with the US innovation community. AVIA's deep understanding of digital health and innovation will be invaluable to our members in London as we continue to drive innovation across the National Health Service (NHS). We look forward to working together for the benefit of our collective populations."

As a partnership organization, ICHP has 20 members including NHS providers, clinical commissioning groups, and leading universities across North West London and provides a range of services to support healthcare innovation. Recent projects and areas of expertise include understanding population health and creating accountable care organizations.

To jumpstart collaboration, ICHP and AVIA will engage in a "Fellow Exchange" where leaders from ICHP will visit AVIA's offices in Chicago and leaders from AVIA will spend time at ICHP offices in London. The goal of this exchange program is to share innovation best practices, spend dedicated time with leadership, and make introductions to other innovative organizations within each respective ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to welcome Imperial College Health Partners to the AVIA Innovator Network as our first international member," said Eric Langshur, CEO and Co-founder. "Collaboration is the founding principle of AVIA, and ICHP is a leading authority on innovation in the United Kingdom. It will be so vital to share our learnings and best practices with the UK, and together we'll be smarter and faster on our journeys to transform healthcare."

About AVIA

AVIA leads a network of health systems working together to innovate and transform. AVIA Innovator Network members solve pressing challenges with digital solutions that deliver financial and clinical results. AVIA provides strategic focus and a collaborative approach to accelerate innovation. Learn more at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Imperial College Health Partners

Imperial College Health Partners (ICHP) innovates and collaborates for a healthier population.

We turn the potential of innovation into reality to help solve pressing challenges by collaborating across the health sector. By connecting a unique network of health experts we can accelerate the adoption and spread of innovation amongst our member organisations.

Imperial College Health Partners is a partnership organisation bringing together NHS providers of healthcare services, clinical commissioning groups and leading universities across North West London. We are also the designated Academic Health Science Network (AHSN) for North West London and members of The AHSN Network. Learn more:

Website: https://imperialcollegehealthpartners.com/

Twitter: @Ldn_ICHP

