The report on Global CAE market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on Global CAE market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. The report predicts the market to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% over the period of 2017-2023. The study covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on CAE market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global CAE market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global CAE market over the period of 2015 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered:

The Global CAE market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, and End Use.

Global CAE market by Product Type

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Multibody dynamics

Optimization simulation

Global CAE market by End Use

Automotive

Defense aerospace

Electronics

Medical devices

Industrial equipment

Global CAE market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled

Altair Engineering

Bentley Systems, Inc.

ESI Group

Mentor Graphics Corporation

MSC Software Corporation

Exa Corporation

Dassault Systemes

Autodesk, Inc.

Siemens AG

ANSYS, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global CAE market Overview

4. Global CAE market by Product Type

5. Global CAE market by End Use

6. Global CAE market by Regions

7. Companies Covered

