The "Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report on Global CAE market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. The report predicts the market to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% over the period of 2017-2023. The study covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.
The report on CAE market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global CAE market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global CAE market over the period of 2015 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered:
The Global CAE market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, and End Use.
Global CAE market by Product Type
- Finite Element Analysis (FEA)
- Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
- Multibody dynamics
- Optimization simulation
Global CAE market by End Use
- Automotive
- Defense aerospace
- Electronics
- Medical devices
- Industrial equipment
Global CAE market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Companies Profiled
- Altair Engineering
- Bentley Systems, Inc.
- ESI Group
- Mentor Graphics Corporation
- MSC Software Corporation
- Exa Corporation
- Dassault Systemes
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- ANSYS, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global CAE market Overview
4. Global CAE market by Product Type
5. Global CAE market by End Use
6. Global CAE market by Regions
7. Companies Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/94chdr/computer_aided.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005644/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: CAD, CAM and CAE Software