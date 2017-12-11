Total Station Market 6.61% CAGR Growth Report by 2021 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Total station trend is Increasing utilization of total stations in designing process. One trend in the market is increasing utilization of total stations in designing process. The construction sector is one of the major sectors where total stations play a key role. Advances in digital technology have made the work of planning various construction projects easy. BIM (Building Information Modeling) is one of the key advances, which is a process of using a collection of data to digitally create a 3D model of the finished products.

The analysts forecast global total station market to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the period 2017-2021. According to the report, one driver in the market is rapid urbanization leading to increased mobility infrastructure. According to the World Bank data, in 2017, global population crossed 7.5 billion. Nearly 500 million people have migrated from rural to urban areas in the last six years. This implies the future scope for rapid urbanization. Rapid urbanization and growing population will increase the need for mobility-driven infrastructure. To meet the growing need for rapid movement of people from one place to another, transport infrastructure must be given more importance. This transport infrastructure includes underground railway systems, roads, highways, bridges, and others. The growing investments in the transport sector will create a huge demand for total stations.

Further, the total station market report states that one challenge in the market is slow growth in mining and exploration activities. Mining survey is a specialist area of surveying involving the measurement, representation, and management of data associated with mining operations, which could be either underground or open'cut mine workings. These measurements enable new mine works to avoid older and possibly flooded ones, allow connections to be made between different underground passages, and establish the boundaries of mining claims and territories. Mine surveyors are responsible for preparing and updating the entire surface and underground plans of a mine to account for new buildings and other structures and keep records of mining operations.

Another related report is Global Shunt Reactor Market 2017-2021, The analysts forecast global shunt reactor market to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the period 2017-2021. Key players are ABB, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Siemens, TBEA HENGYANG TRANSFORMER, Beijing Power Equipment Group (BPEG), EGE, Fuji Electric, GBE, General Electric, Hilkar, HYOSUNG, Mitsubishi Electric, PJSC "Zaporozhtransformator, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions and Transformers & Rectifiers

