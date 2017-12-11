The "Biophotonics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report on Global Biophotonics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. The report predicts the market to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% over the period of 2017-2023. The study covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.
The report is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Biophotonics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Biophotonics market over the period of 2015 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Companies Mentioned
- Affymetrix Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Fei Company
- Lumenis Ltd
- Andor Technology
- Idex Corporation
- Zecotek Photonic Inc.
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K
- Olympus Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
Segments Covered
The Global Biophotonics market is segmented on the basis of Application and End-Use.
Global Biophotonics market by Application
- See-Through Imaging
- Microscopy
- Inside Imaging
- Spectro Molecular
- Other Analytics Sensing
- Light Therapy
- Surface Imaging
- Biosensors
Global Biophotonics market by End-Use
- Tests and components
- Medical therapeutics
- Medical diagnostics
- Non-medical application
Global Biophotonics market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Biophotonics market overview
4. Global Biophotonics market by Application 2017 2023
5. Global Biophotonics market by End-Use 2017 2023
6. Global Biophotonics market by Regions 2017 2023
7. Companies Covered
