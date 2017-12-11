The "Biophotonics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report on Global Biophotonics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. The report predicts the market to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% over the period of 2017-2023. The study covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Biophotonics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Biophotonics market over the period of 2015 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

The Global Biophotonics market is segmented on the basis of Application and End-Use.

Global Biophotonics market by Application

See-Through Imaging

Microscopy

Inside Imaging

Spectro Molecular

Other Analytics Sensing

Light Therapy

Surface Imaging

Biosensors

Global Biophotonics market by End-Use

Tests and components

Medical therapeutics

Medical diagnostics

Non-medical application

Global Biophotonics market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

