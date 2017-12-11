At the request of Bio-Works Technologies AB, 556935-3559, Bio-Works Technologies AB's shares will be traded on First North as from December 14, 2017.



The company has 17.624.770 shares as per today's date.



Short name: BIOWKS --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19.315.670 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007387089 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147040 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556935-3559 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ---------------- 4000 Healthcare ---------------- 4500 Healthcare ----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08-528 00 399.