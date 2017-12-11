The tender is the first to be issued under the new auction mechanism, which has replaced the FIT scheme for large-scale solar.

The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, EETC has issued a tender for the deployment of 600 MW of PV capacity in the West of Nile Area.

The EETC is now inviting those interested developers and investors that have previous experience in installing at least three PV plants with a capacity of 100 MW each, to submit their technical and financial bids. The pre-qualification documents have to be received by the EETC by January 14, 2018.

Large-scale PV projects selected in the tender will be built under the Build Own Operate (BOO) policy, and will be awarded long-term PPAs with the EETC.

