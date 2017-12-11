Sunday evening was one of the most anticipated ones for both the fans and critics of Bitcoin alike. The high-profile Bitcoin futures made their debut and trading began in Chicago on the CBOE futures exchange. With the arrival of futures contracts, investors can now bet on whether Bitcoin prices shall go up or down in future. The value of the popular cryptocurrency has been going up over the past few days on the excitement surrounding its trading on a major exchange. According to coinmarketcap.com, Bitcoin prices have been hovering near $17,000 range.Sentiments ran high on various social media platforms when, soon after the launch, the CBOE.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...