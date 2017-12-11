The "Biometric Sensors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report on Global Biometric Sensors market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. The report predicts the market to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% over the period of 2017-2023. The study covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Biometric Sensors market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Biometric Sensors market over the period of 2015 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

The Global Biometric Sensors market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and End use.

Global Biometric Sensors market by Type

Capacitive sensors

Optical sensors

Electric field Sensors (eField)

Ultrasound sensors

Thermal sensors

Global Biometric Sensors market by Application

Voice Scan

Finger Scan

Hand Scan

Facial Scan

Iris Scan

Vein Scan

Global Biometric Sensors market by End use

Consumer electronics

Commercial centers and buildings

Medical and research labs

Banking, Financial services sector

Defense and security

Global Biometric Sensors market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled

Safran

3M

Precise Biometrics

NEC Corporation

Zkteco Inc

Suprema Inc

Infenion Technologies AG

Fulcrum Biometrics

Crossmatch Technologies

Idex Asa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Biometric Sensors market Overview

4. Global Biometric Sensors market by Type

5. Global Biometric Sensors market by Application

6. Global Biometric Sensors market by End use

7. Global Biometric Sensors market by Regions

8. Companies Covered

Related Topics: Biometrics, Sensors