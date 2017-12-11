The "Biometric Sensors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report on Global Biometric Sensors market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. The report predicts the market to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% over the period of 2017-2023. The study covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.
The report is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Biometric Sensors market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Biometric Sensors market over the period of 2015 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
The Global Biometric Sensors market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and End use.
Global Biometric Sensors market by Type
- Capacitive sensors
- Optical sensors
- Electric field Sensors (eField)
- Ultrasound sensors
- Thermal sensors
Global Biometric Sensors market by Application
- Voice Scan
- Finger Scan
- Hand Scan
- Facial Scan
- Iris Scan
- Vein Scan
Global Biometric Sensors market by End use
- Consumer electronics
- Commercial centers and buildings
- Medical and research labs
- Banking, Financial services sector
- Defense and security
Global Biometric Sensors market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Companies Profiled
- Safran
- 3M
- Precise Biometrics
- NEC Corporation
- Zkteco Inc
- Suprema Inc
- Infenion Technologies AG
- Fulcrum Biometrics
- Crossmatch Technologies
- Idex Asa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Biometric Sensors market Overview
4. Global Biometric Sensors market by Type
5. Global Biometric Sensors market by Application
6. Global Biometric Sensors market by End use
7. Global Biometric Sensors market by Regions
8. Companies Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t2gr6g/biometric_sensors.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005665/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Biometrics, Sensors