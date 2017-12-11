Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: DEADLINE TODAY ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 11, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSLA) securities and certain of its officers, on behalf of a class who purchased Tesla securities between May 4, 2016, and October 6, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm' site: www.bgandg.com/tsla.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Tesla Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. Tesla owns its sales and service network and sells electric powertrain components to other automobile manufacturers. It primarily offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to Defendants' representations that the Company was prepared for the launch of its Model 3 sedan, in reality, the Company had severely inadequate inventory and was woefully unprepared to launch Model 3 sedan as anticipated; and (2) consequently, Tesla's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 2, 2017, in a press release detailing the Company's vehicle production and deliveries for the third quarter of 2017, Tesla cited "production bottlenecks" as the reason for its failure to meet its production goals for its Model 3 sedan.

On October 6, 2017, post-market, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Behind Tesla's Production Delays: Parts of Model 3 Were Being Made by Hand."

Following this news, Tesla stock dropped $13.94 per share, or 3.91%, to close at $342.94 on October 9, 2017.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Tesla you have until December 11, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

