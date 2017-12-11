The "Global Companion Diagnostics Market Research Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global companion diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20.1% during the period of 2016-2023 to reach $6.51 billion.

Companion diagnostic tests are used for collecting patient information, dosing requirement, and susceptibility regarding the side effects of any particular drug. Companion diagnostics tests are also known as pharmacogenetic tests. While many drug labels provide guidance on pharmacogenetic testing, certain drugs specifically cancer drugs, require patients to receive a diagnostic test, as the efficacy of these drugs is limited to those with a particular genotype. Major driving forces of companion diagnostics are improved regulatory guidelines, rising cancer incidence across the globe, need for targeted therapies, and increasing collaborations and partnerships for test development. The companion diagnostics market is fastest growing segments of the IVD and clinical lab services markets.

The United States, over half of all FDA approvals for companion diagnostics have occurred since 2010. The closely associated pharmacodiagnostics IVD market is expected to grow annually by over 20%. Approval of CDX- assisted therapies, and high growth of market opened for laboratory tests and IVD products. Global companion diagnostics is facing challenges as prolonged development time of companion diagnostics, increasing duration of the approval, in spite of all challenges there are huge opportunities as process increasing new indication areas, increasing demand for next-generation sequencing, increasing number of clinical trials which will leverage the market of data fabric.

