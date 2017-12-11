Hybrid Integration Platform Market - Expected to Reach USD 33.6 Billion By 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hybrid Integration Platform Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The hybrid integration platform market size is expected to grow from USD 17.14 Billion in 2017 to USD 33.60 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growing need for integrating on-premises and cloud applications for driving digital business transformation, the increasing demand for hosting apps, data, and services on the cloud, and the hybrid integration platforms' capabilities to tackle the business challenges are said to be some of the driving factors for the growth of this market.

The hybrid integration platform market report has been broadly classified on the basis of integration type into application integration, data integration, B2B integration, and cloud integration; on the basis of service types into digital business services (data integration tools, Application Programming Interface (API) management, iPaaS, MFT, ESB, SaaS, endpoint integration, and communication gateway services) and professional services (training and consulting, and support and maintenance); on the basis of organization sizes (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and Large enterprises); on the basis of verticals (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, government and public sector, manufacturing, telecommunication, IT, and IT-Enabled Services (ITES)) and on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

The application integration type is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Application integration combines data and functions from one application program with another to simplify and automate business processes to the greatest extent possible. This integration framework forms a middleware and a collection of technologies and services that enable the integration of systems and applications across an enterprise. This has resulted in improving the overall business efficiency, enhancing the scalability, and reducing the IT costs.

The endpoint integration service is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the use of a widely interconnected mesh of heterogeneous devices, located across varied geographical regions, communications protocols, multiple applications, and separate networks. Endpoint integration services have been instrumental in streamlining and exchanging data among multiple components with ease and provide a unified view of metrics and data to the relevant stakeholders. Endpoint integration services focus on areas, such as business consulting and architecture advisory, cloud integrations services, business analytics, and decision and business support systems, along with network management services, and volume and block storage services.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Hybrid Integration Platform Market Analysis, By Integration Type



7 Hybrid Integration Platform Market Analysis, By Service Type



8 Hybrid Integration Platform Market Analysis, By Organization Size



9 Hybrid Integration Platform Market Analysis, By Vertical



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Company Profiles

Axway

Dell Boomi

IBM

Informatica

Liaison Technologies

Mulesoft

Oracle

Red Hat

Robomq

Snaplogic

Software Ag

Tibco Software

Wso2

