UAE Fitness Equipment Market (2017-2023) - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% During 2017-23

UAE fitness equipment market is one of the potential markets in the GCC region. Growing health-conscious population particularly between the age group of 20-35 years, increasing disposable income, growing awareness regarding obesity, diabetes, hypertension as well as cardiovascular diseases are encouraging individuals to join health clubs and gyms. Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "UAE Fitness Equipment Market (2017-2023)" to its offering.

Over the years, number of health clubs and gyms in UAE have increased, which has led to the demand for various type of fitness equipment. In addition, increasing number of expats in cosmopolitan cities like Dubai has played a crucial role in shaping fitness equipment market of UAE.

UAE Fitness Equipment Market (2017-2023): Market Forecast By Product Type (Cardiovascular Training Equipment (Treadmills, Elliptical Trainer/Cross Trainer, Stationary Bikes and Others), Strength Training Equipment (Weights and Single& Multifunctional Strength Training Equipment), By End User Applications (Health Clubs and Gyms, Residential, Commercial Buildings and Others Applications), By Regions (Dubai and Rest of UAE) and Competitive Landscape

Rising disposable income and increasing health concerns is resulting in addition of number of health clubs and gyms in the country. Further, government initiatives and availability of fitness centers in residential and commercial buildings with discounted memberships would encourage the fitness equipment market in the coming years.

Moreover, overweight and obesity has become a major concern in UAE, resulting in severe heath issues such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases which enforces people to look after their health. In addition, trend to have ripped and lean body among youngsters would buoyed the market of fitness equipment in the country.

Cardio training fitness equipment segment has dominated the overall fitness equipment market. Dubai region has the majority of health clubs and gyms accounting for extensive revenues in UAE's fitness equipment market; and is expected to increase during the forecast period as well, owing to upcoming fitness centers across the region.

The report thoroughly covers the fitness equipment market by types, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical & Forecast Data (2014-2023) for:

UAE Fitness Equipment Market

UAE Fitness Equipment Market Revenues

UAE Cardiovascular Training Equipment Market Revenues

UAE Treadmills Market Revenues

UAE Elliptical Trainer/ Cross Trainer Market Revenues

UAE Stationary Bikes Market Revenues

UAE Others Cardiovascular Training Equipment Market Revenues

UAE Strength Training Equipment Market Revenues

UAE Weights Market Revenues

UAE Single & Multifunctional Strength Training Equipment Market Revenues

UAE Fitness Equipment Application Market Revenues

UAE Fitness Equipment Regional Market Revenues

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Fitness Equipment Market Revenue until 2023, By Region

- Recent Market Trends

- Players Market Ranking, By Type

- Recommendations

Markets Covered

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Product Type

- Cardiovascular Training Equipment

- Treadmills

- Elliptical Trainer/Cross Trainer

- Stationary Bikes

- Others

- Strength Training Equipment

- Weights

- Single& Multifunctional Strength Training Equipment

By End User Applications

- Health Clubs and Gyms

- Residential

- Commercial Buildings

- Others Applications

By Regions

- Dubai

- Rest of UAE

