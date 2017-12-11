

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Uber has mistakenly charged a customer in Toronto an astounding C$18,518.50 for a five-mile, 21-minute ride. In U.S. dollar terms, the amount would be more than $14,400.



A screenshot of the Uber receipt was first shared by a private account user on Instagram, with the handle 'votethehish.'



It was later shared on Twitter by a user, Emily Kennard, who tweeted, 'My friend was charged 18K for a 20 Min ride (!), and they are sticking to it. What in the world??? This is insane!'



The five-mile ride should have only cost between C$12 and C$16. Even if the customer had opted for a luxury ride option, the trip would have only cost a maximum of C$49.



Uber confirmed the erroneous charge and said that the customer has been issued a full refund.



'We have provided a full refund to this rider and apologized to him for this experience. We have safeguards in place to help prevent something like this from happening, and we are working to understand how this occurred,' Uber said in a statement.



However, this is not the first time that Uber has charged an exorbitant amount for a short ride.



In July, a couple in the U.S. was charged $898 for an Uber ride they hired after attending the Summerfest music festival in Milwaukee. The ride was originally quoted for $214.



Uber blamed the bill on surge pricing, admitting that the rate was 8.6 times higher than the normal cost.



