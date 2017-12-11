TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- In the news release, "Desert Lion Energy Announces Production of First Lithium Concentrate," issued earlier today by Desert Lion Energy Corp., we are advised by the company that the last sentence of the About section should read "Desert Lion Energy Corp. expects to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (Venture) in early 2018." rather than "early 2019" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Desert Lion Energy Announces Production of First Lithium Concentrate

Desert Lion Energy Corp. ("Desert Lion" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has begun production of lithium concentrate, on time and inline with management's Phase I production plan. The concentrate was produced from stockpiled material at the Company's lithium project in Namibia, which is located approximately 30 kilometres (km) southeast of Karibib and 210km southeast of Windhoek, the nation's capital. There are approximately 700 thousand tonnes (kt) of stockpiled material and 100kt of fines located on Desert Lion's exclusive prospect license that will be processed over the next 12 months.

"We are extremely excited about this milestone, which marks Phase I of the Company's production plan," commented Tim Johnston, president and chief executive officer of Desert Lion Energy Corp. "With this first production of lithium concentrate, we transition from a lithium explorer and developer to producer, and we are well positioned to become Namibia's first large-scale lithium mining operation."

Following the production of lithium concentrate from stockpiled material, Desert Lion will commence production of lithium concentrate from in situ ore, which is expected to commence in the second half of 2019. This production schedule will be based on the results of a preliminary economic assessment, which the Company plans to publish in the second quarter of 2018.

About Desert Lion Energy

Desert Lion Energy Corp. is a lithium developer and producer focused on building Namibia's first large-scale lithium mine and is located 30km south east of Karibib and approximately 210km from the nation's capital of Windhoek. The Company's Lithium Project is located within a 301 km2 prospective land package, with known lithium bearing pegmatitic mineralization and is currently in Phase 1 of its production plan, processing material and exporting lithium concentrate from stockpiles. The project site is accessible year-round by road and has access to power, water, rail, port, airport and communication infrastructure. Desert Lion has entered into an agreement with Camex Energy Corp. (NEX: CHE.H) to complete an amalgamation and reserve take-over of Camex Energy Corp. Desert Lion Energy Corp. expects to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (Venture) in early 2018.

