With effect from December 13, 2017, the new common shares ser. B in Corem Property Group AB will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Instrument: Share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CORE B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of preference shares: 683 161 600 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010494864 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147093 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: STO Equities intraday cross/202 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Other Equities/ 227 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



