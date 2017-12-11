Farm Management Software Market by Agriculture Type, Delivery Model, Service Provider, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Farm Management Software Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The farm management software market, in terms of value, is expected to grow from USD 748.0 Million in 2016 to USD 1,937.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.12% between 2017 and 2023. The major drivers for the farm management software market are increasing implementation of cloud computing in real-time farm data management, growing population and demand for food worldwide, governments' support to adopt modern agricultural techniques, strengthening of intellectual property rights over agricultural innovations, and increasing focus on monitoring livestock performance and health to increase farm efficiency, among others.

This report covers the farm management software market based on agriculture type, delivery model, service provider, application, and geography. The precision farming agriculture type is expected to lead the market between 2017 and 2023. Precision farming is expected to be the fastest-growing agriculture type in farm management software market due to increasing focus on farm efficiency, crop yield, and productivity. The increasing demand for food worldwide, extended profitability and production due to the implementation of advanced techniques in farming, and monitoring of crops to yield production benefits are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the farm management software market for precision farming. Also, the government initiatives worldwide are helping farmers use optimized agricultural and technological tools and improve their farm production.

Farm management software market has different delivery models such as local/web and cloud based. The local/web-based delivery model includes software that is installed locally and can be considered as a static approach of using the software. A cloud-based delivery model is dynamic and includes software that can be used according to the customer requirements for data storage on the cloud; also, no physical infrastructure, such as servers and cables, is required for operating this model.

The farm management software market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. The adoption rate of farm management software is expected to grow at a high rate in APAC as this region consists of emerging countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries. Rapidly increasing population, availability of arable farms, and government support through subsidies are the factors that are driving the adoption of the farm management software market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Farm Management Software Market, By Agriculture Type



8 Farm Management Software Market, By Delivery Model



9 Farm Management Software Market, By Application



10 Farm Management Software Market, By Service Provider



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



AG Leader Technology

Agjunction, Inc.

Agrivi

Boumatic Llc

Conservis Corporation

Deere & Company

Delaval

Dickey-John Corporation

Farmers Edge Inc.

Gea Group Ag

Granular

Grownetics

Iteris, Inc.

Living Software

Raven Industries, Inc.

SST Development Group, Inc.

Start-Up Ecosystem

Taplogic

The Climate Corporation

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

