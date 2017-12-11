Simulation Software Market Worth 13.45 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Simulation Software Marketby Component (Software and Services), Application, Vertical (Automobile, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, and Education & Research), Deployment Mode and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market to grow from USD 6.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.45 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period. The increased need for eco-friendly environments and the growing number of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to be driving the growth of the Simulation Software Market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 81 market data Tables and49 Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Simulation Software Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/simulation-software-market-263646018.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

eLearning and training application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Simulation and analysis technology is used in the educational institutes to train their students. It is also used to train doctors and soldiers for being prepared for emergency situations. Due to the increased utilization of simulation and analysis technology in eLearning and training, this application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

R&D application is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The simulation and analysis technology is also being used in R&D activities across various verticals, such as automobile, aerospace and defense, and industrial manufacturing. The R&D activities include product designing, product lifecycle management, and process optimization. The simulation and analysis technology is used to conduct R&D activities with the help of computerized developed models in the virtual environment.

Request Report Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=263646018

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Global, as well as domestic enterprises, are investing in simulation and analysis technology. Moreover, the government is also investing in the simulation and analysis technology for developing defense equipment other than that the technology is also used to train and improve driving skills of human beings.

The Simulation Software Market report encompasses the competitive landscape and company profiles of the key vendors based on their product offerings and business strategies. The major simulation and analysis vendors include Altair Engineering (US), Bentley Systems (US), ANSYS (US), PTC (US), Siemens PLM Software (US), Autodesk (US), CPFD Software (US), Cybernet Systems (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Design Simulation Technologies (US), Synopsys (US), and MathWorks (US).

Make an enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=263646018

Browse Related Reports

Cloud-Based PLM Market by Application (Portfolio Management, Product Data Management, Collaborative Design and Engineering, Customer Management, Compliance Management), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-based-plm-market-138642552.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email:sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets