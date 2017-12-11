BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of General Meeting

11 December 2017

Following a General Meeting which was held today, the Board of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that the two resolutions put to shareholders were passed.

Resolution 1 - To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.

Resolution 1 was an ordinary resolution and was passed on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 1 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 71,883,110 (99.95%)

Votes Against: 6,064 (0.01%)

Votes Withheld: 30,350 (0.04%)

Resolution 2 - To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Resolution 1.

Resolution 2 was a special resolution and was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 2 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 71,408,593 (99.94%)

Votes Against: 10,581 (0.01%)

Votes Withheld: 30,350 (0.05%)

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do

Enquiries:

Simon White/Sarah Beynsberger/Kevin Mayger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 3000