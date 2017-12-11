SciBite Acquires FactBio

CAMBRIDGE, England, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Award-winninglifesciencetechnologyprovider acquiresexciting semantic data management startup

SciBite, a firm whose technology is revolutionising R&D for pharmaceutical companies across the globe, has acquired Cambridge basedFactBio, a leading developer of semantic software for data management and curation for the life sciences. FactBio will become a wholly owned subsidiary of SciBite and all business will relocate to SciBite's offices at the Wellcome Trust Genome Campus, Cambridge, UK. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The era of data-driven R&D is motivating investment in technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, data integration and natural language processing to provide deeper insights into new drug development strategies. While the key to making such efforts successful is clean, high quality data, in reality the data cleansing and annotation work required to achieve this can be costly, often prohibitively so.Through its knowledge management platform, Kusp, FactBio provides the tools to streamline this process and generate the high quality data needed for meaningful analysis.

"FactBio's platforms address a critical step in the data analysis pipeline, a growing issue for our customers. The technology shares SciBite's principles of using strong semantic data representation through high quality ontologies and together provide a holistic solution to today's big data challenges," said Rob Greenwood, CEO of SciBite.

"Being part of SciBite will mean FactBio and its technology can fulfil its potential to meet the data needs of its life science customers as part of a much broader platform strategy," said James Malone, CEO of FactBio. "It's a great fit for both companies and we are very excited about the future."

About SciBite

Awarded Best of Show at Bio IT World 2017 and a BBA 2017 for Innovation by theBCCJfor its technology,SciBiteis a leading provider of semantic solutions for the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. Headquartered in the UK, it supports its global customer base with offices in the UK, US and Japan. A fast, scalable solution, SciBite delivers a semantic platform across science based industries.

To learn more about SciBite and its solutions please contactinfo@scibite.comor visithttp://www.scibite.com.

About FactBio

FactBio builds ontologies and tools for the curation and management of scientific data. The company's focus is on biomedical data, with the potential to apply its tools and techniques more widely. Through its growing portfolio ofproducts, the company supports its customers in exploiting experimental data and finding relevant services to accelerate their research.

