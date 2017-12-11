Vietnam Paints & Coatings Market is Expected to Reach $ 585 Million by the end of 2022

MUMBAI, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Boost in the real estate sector in Vietnam due to implementation of Housing Law and the Law on Real Estate Business, effective July 1st, 2015, has allowed foreigners and other Vietnamese to legally own, sell and transfer properties, which is driving demand for decorative paints in the country. Additionally, rising trend towards renovation and repairing of houses in the country is expected to augment demand for decorative paints over the next five years. Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "Vietnam Paints & Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, etc.), By Technology (Water- & Solvent-Based and Others), By Application, By Region (North, Central & South), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022" to its offering.

According to "Vietnam Paints & Coatings Market By Resin Type, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", Vietnam paints & coatings on account of rising demand for paints & coatings from the country's construction and manufacturing sectors. 4 Oranges Co. Ltd., International Paint Singapore Pte Ltd, TOA Paint (Vietnam) Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint (Vietnam) Co. Ltd, Jotun Paints (Vietnam) Co. Ltd., Oseven Corporation, Kova Group Ltd, Adora Paints (Vietnam) Co. Ltd., Hai Phong Paint Joint Stock Company & Kansai Alphanam Paint Co., etc. are some of the leading players in the market.

Discusses the following aspects of paints & coatings market in Vietnam:

• Paints & Coatings Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis - By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Polyester), By Technology Type (Water Based and Solvent Based), By Application (Decorative and Non- Decorative), By Region (North, Central and South), By Company

• Pricing & Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology



The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with paints & coatings manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

