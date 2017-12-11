sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Statement re Change of Depositary

PR Newswire
London, December 11

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

On 1 November 2017 at 7.00 a.m. the Company released an announcement stating that with effect from 1 November 2017, the role of the Depositary would be transferred from BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Limited to its indirect parent company, The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited due to a streamlining of the legal structure of The Bank of New York Mellon.

This announcement was made in error and the transfer of the Depositary is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2018.

Contact:
Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date: 11 December 2017


