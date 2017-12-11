BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Statement re Change of Depositary

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



On 1 November 2017 at 7.00 a.m. the Company released an announcement stating that with effect from 1 November 2017, the role of the Depositary would be transferred from BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Limited to its indirect parent company, The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited due to a streamlining of the legal structure of The Bank of New York Mellon.

This announcement was made in error and the transfer of the Depositary is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2018.

Contact:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Date: 11 December 2017