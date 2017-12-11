

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two major hospitals Ascension Health and Providence St. Joseph Health are in discussion for merger to create one of the largest hospital chain, reported Wall Street Journal. The combination is expected to have 191 hospitals with an annual revenue of around $45 billion. The new entity would dethrone America's largest hospital operator Hospital Corporation of America that owns 177 hospitals and revenue of $41.5 billion.



Ascension is the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. It runs 141 hospitals and around 30 senior living facilities in 24 states and the District of Columbia. It has 150,000 associates. Anthony Tersigni is president and chief executive officer of Ascension.



Providence St. Joseph Health was established in 1856. It has 50 hospitals and 829 clinics in Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, etc. More than 111,000 caregivers and 38,000 nurses and 20,000 physicians are working for the group. Providence Health & Services, St. Joseph Health, Covenant Health in West Texas, Facey Medical Foundation in Los Angeles, Hoag Memorial Presbyterian in Orange County, California, Kadlec in Southeast Washington, Pacific Medical Centers in Seattle and Swedish Health Services in Seattle are the entities under the group.



