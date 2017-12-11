Liquid Biopsy Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - Increasing Preference for Noninvasive Procedures

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global liquid biopsy market is projected to reach USD 2,047.9 Million by 2022 from USD 715.7 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 23.4%.

Increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for noninvasive procedures, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Unclear Regulatory and reimbursement scenario is one of the major challenges faced by the market.

Based on circulating biomarkers the market is categorized into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs) and other circulating biomarkers. The extracellular vesicles segment is the fastest-growing segment in the circulating biomarkers market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing interest in EV research from biofluids such as the blood and urine of cancer patients as a means of disease diagnosis and therapeutic monitoring.

Based on application, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into cancer and non-cancer applications (which include reproductive health and organ transplant diagnostics). The non-cancer application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing application in noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), using cell-free DNA assays in the identification of trisomies (which includes 13, 16, and 18), gender identification, and other genetic abnormalities such as monosomy X and microdeletions. NIPT is also rapidly replacing amniocentesis in high-risk pregnancies, thus expanding its application.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Liquid Biopsy Market, By Product And Service



7 Liquid Biopsy Market, By Circulating Biomarker



8 Liquid Biopsy Market, By Clinical Application



9 Liquid Biopsy Market, By Application



10 Liquid Biopsy Market, By End User



11 Liquid Biopsy Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Biocept, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Mdxhealth Sa

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Myriad Genetics, Inc

Qiagen N.V.

Raindance Technologies, Inc

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trovagene, Inc.

