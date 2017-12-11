AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-12-11 17:04 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 11 December 2017, AB Rokiškio suris received a statement on the implementation of mandatory non-competitive official tender offer from the offerors -Antanas Trumpa and Ledina Trumpiene, Dalius Trumpa and Rasa Trumpiene, Pieno pramones investiciju valdymas UAB, RSU Holding SIA, the strategic investor Fonterra (Europe) Coöperatie U.A. According to the statement, in the period of official tender offer (from 24/11/2017 to 07/12/2017) it was bought 89,071 ordinary registered shares of AB Rokiskio suris with nominal value of EUR 0.29, which makes 0.25 per cent of votes at general shareholders' meeting. According to the agreement signed between the offerors, the shares were equally acquired by SIA RSU Holding (Latvia) (44 536 shares) and UAB Pieno pramones investiciju valdymas (44 535 shares).



The statement on the implementation of mandatory non-competitive official tender offer attached.



Dalius Trumpa Board Chairman +370 458 55200



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656687