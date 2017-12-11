Tasca Resources Ltd.: Tasca Resources Discovers Hydrothermal Corridor with LWIR Survey at Poplar

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca," "TAC," or the "Company") (TSX-V: TAC) (FRA: 3TA) is pleased to announce the completion of the recently announced Long Wave Infrared ("LWIR") Survey over its 620 square kilometre Poplar Copper property, contiguous to the New Nadina Explorations Silver Queen property, south of Houston, BC. The data analysis by LWIR consultants has highlighted a 28 kilometre trend, interpreted to be hydrothermal alteration corridor extending from the Silver Queen property through the entire Poplar property, and identified numerous new exploration targets both within the corridor and throughout the remainder of the property as shown on the LWIR Sericite Interpretation Map.

LWIR Sericite Interpretation Map Showing 28 km Hydrothermal Alteration Corridor and Additional Targets

To view the graphic, please click here.

Sericite is an alteration mineral frequently associated with hydrothermal mineral deposits, such as vein and porphyry deposits. The LWIR sericite interpretation has shown a direct correlation with the known mineralization at the Silver Queen deposit and the Poplar deposit. The additional anomalous zones or targets both within and outside of the interpreted 28 kilometre hydrothermal corridor are high priority exploration targets for Tasca. Tasca wishes to caution investors the presence of sericite is not necessarily indicative of hydrothermal mineralization on the Poplar property.

"The LWIR survey has exceeded our expectations" stated Tasca CEO Clive Massey. "The direct correlation with the Silver Queen deposit on the New Nadina ground and the Poplar deposit on the Tasca ground has significantly increased the importance of testing the numerous sericite targets now identified through our claim block. The next step will be reviewing the historic exploration data, including ground sampling and airborne geophysics, to prioritize the sericite anomalies for targeted exploration."

LWIR bands have the ability to map or identify, through reflectance spectroscopy against a set of known standards, mineral distribution over extremely large areas covered by moderate vegetation and shallow cover. Areas of thicker vegetation or thicker cover will show as darker areas due to the lack of penetration through to bedrock, as seen along the southwest third of the interpreted 28 kilometre hydrothermal corridor.

About the Poplar

The Poplar copper deposit hosts an historical indicated mineral resource of 131 million tonnes grading 0.31 percent copper, 0.009 percent molybdenum, 0.09 gram per tonne gold and 2.39 grams per tonne silver and a historical inferred mineral resource of 132 million tonnes grading 0.27 percent Cu, 0.005 percent Mo, 0.07 g/t Au and 3.75 g/t Ag has been identified through the drilling of 147 historical holes.

These historical indicated and inferred resources were disclosed by Lions Gate Metals Inc. in its technical report dated March 30, 2012, prepared by Gary Giroux, PEng.

To determine the historical resource, a three-dimensional solid was constructed to constrain the mineralized area, using a 0.1-per-cent-copper-grade shell as a guide. Large internal waste zones were modelled as were some larger-post mineral dikes. Of the total database, 129 drill holes totaling 37,205 metres were within the mineralized zone and were used to estimate the resource. Drill holes were compared with the mineralized solid, and assays were tagged if inside. Copper, molybdenum, gold and silver assays within the mineralized solid were capped at 1.4 percent Cu, 0.14 percent Mo, 0.34 g/t Au and 41 g/t Ag, respectively. Five-metre composites were formed and used for variography.

For this estimate and to aid with some preliminary planning, the blocks were reduced to five by five by 10 metres in dimension and were estimated for Cu, Mo, Au, and Ag by ordinary kriging. The historical resource is classified as indicated and inferred based on each block's proximity to data and the grade continuity. The historical indicated and historical inferred resource uses the categories set out in Section 1.2 of National Instrument 43-101.

Tasca will need to review and verify the historical drilling database and twin a number of the existing drill holes to bring the historical resources current. Investors are cautioned a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and therefore Tasca is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Tasca Resources

Tasca Resources Ltd. (TAC: TSX-V; FWB: 3TA) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Our objective is to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., Tasca's geologist, who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

For additional information regarding the above-noted Property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.tascaresources.com

