The global automotive immobilizer marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global automotive immobilizer market segmentation by vehicle type and key stakeholder

Technavio's report on the global automotive immobilizer market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by vehicle type, which includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. As projected in 2016, 80% of the market share originated from passenger cars.

Based on key stakeholder, the global automotive immobilizer market has been segmented into OEMs and aftermarket. As of 2016, 95% of the market share came from the OEM segment.

"The high penetration rate of standard fitment immobilizers by the automotive OEMs in the vehicles is one of the main drivers of the automotive immobilizer market. With immobilizers becoming standard equipment of the vehicle, especially passenger cars, the OEM segment is expected to contribute significantly to the global automotive immobilizer market by 2021," says Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive componentsresearch.

Global automotive immobilizer market: competitive vendor landscape

The automotive immobilizer market is a relatively mature market as the system forms a standard part of the fitment in most of the modern vehicles. There are numerous vendors operating in the market, wherein they supply the complete system of components to the automotive OEMs. These tier-1 suppliers are well-organized and reputed in the automotive industry for their diversified offerings. This makes the market largely concentrated with the few top players accounting for a significant share. Most of the top players are concentrated in the North American and European countries, such as Germany, France, and the US, followed by some players in Asian economies.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increasing vehicle thefts

Cheaper insurance for vehicles equipped with anti-theft technologies

Market challenges:

High replacement costs of electronic immobilizers and smart keys

Easy cloning of ICs

Market trends:

Development of advanced intelligent key with touch controls

Adoption of biometric-based vehicle security systems

