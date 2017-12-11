Trans Global Group Inc.: Trans Global Group, Inc. Releases California Cannabis License Update

- Initial Location Will Be Located in CA

- New CA Operation to Act as a Training Location

COCONUT CREEK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: TGGI) is pleased to announce that it is partnering with a California resident who has spent the past several years as a "Bud Tender" in the cannabis industry and is currently a manager for a Cannabis medical dispensary.

The partnership allows TGGI through its new subsidiaries to open a retail location in California as the first retail outlet for the Company.

This opportunity permits the Company to move into the retail side of the Cannabis business six (6) months ahead of schedule. The new location will act as a training facility for other locations that will come online next year in CA, and the other States Cannabis Consortium is targeting.

This new development removes the dependency on having to work with local partners and allows the Company to be more selective to ensure our partners work to efficiently bring our products to market. The Company currently is working with residents in three (3) MJ approved States. The plan is to expand the resident network into other States throughout 2018 in order to spur internal growth.

The Company still plans to work with the initial partner located in Reno, NV and looks forward to expanding upon that working relationship.

The process of setting up the first location is already underway.

Forward-Looking Statement:

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:

Matt Dwyer

matt@transggi.com

954-905-9896

SOURCE: Trans Global Group, Inc.