Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc.: Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. Announces Shareholder Conference Call to be Hosted by its CEO, Daniel de Liege

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: ALLM) (the "Company") announced today that it will host a shareholder conference call on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. The call will begin at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

"We are committed to providing our shareholders as well as the investment community with maximum disclosure and communication, and we look forward to discussing our recent developments, scaling and commercialization efforts," stated Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Daniel de Liege.

About ALLM :

Alliance BioEnergy +, Inc. ("ALLM") is a publicly traded company focusing on the commercialization and licensing of a patented cellulose conversion technology that it controls through a master license agreement with the University of Central Florida, via its affiliate Carbolosic, LLC. Carbolosic holds the exclusive, worldwide license to four (4) issued patents and fourteen (14) filed and pending patents revolving around the core CTS (cellulose to sugar) technology. ALLM also holds the exclusive CTS rights to North America (Canada, US, and Mexico) and Africa.

The CTS process is the only known patented, dry mechanical process that can convert virtually any cellulose material into sugars and other products in a matter of minutes with no liquid acids, no applied heat, pressure or hazardous materials of any kind. The CTS process, when used in the production of Ethanol, is clean, less expensive to build and operate than traditional ethanol plants or other cellulose ethanol technologies and is completely environmentally friendly.

Information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

