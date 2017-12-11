French energy giant, EDF has announced a 30 GW solar energy plan that is expected to be developed exclusively in France.

CEO, Jean-Bernard Lévy said in a press release that the plan will be implemented between 2020 and 2035 by EDF's renewable energy arm, EDF Energies Nouvelles. All of the plan's announced new capacity will be deployed in France, the company said, and will add to projects currently under development in foreign markets.

Lévy stressed that 30 GW is four times more capacity than France's current cumulative installed PV power, which currently totals around 7.7 GW.

The company said it will now mobilize ...

