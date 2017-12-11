Regulatory News:

Two years ahead of schedule, New AREVA has all but achieved its ambition to deliver an 80% cut in energy consumption and a 50% cut in CO 2 emissions by 2020 as compared to 2004. This commitment was made in 2015 within the framework of the French Business Climate Pledge to combat climate change. Today, New AREVA renews its commitment.

As of 2004, New AREVA instigated a program to reduce its environmental footprint, including ambitious targets for its greenhouse gas emissions, energy and water consumption.

The results of this climate strategy are very positive with a 43% reduction in CO 2 emissions achieved between 2004 and 2016, while the same period has seen cuts of 87% and 57% respectively in energy and water consumption.

This strategy has borne fruit across the group's industrial sites:

In mining activities: GHG emissions reduced by 25% per ton of uranium produced, through the implementation of new industrial processes.

At the Malvési facility (uranium conversion): 80% reduction in GHG emissions linked to the commissioning of its new Comurhex II facility, the most modern conversion plant in the world.

Tricastin facilities (uranium conversion and enrichment): beyond the 96% reduction in electricity consumption thanks to the new enrichment technology, an 85% reduction in production of greenhouse gases through the modification of the fluorine production facilities and the commissioning of the new Comurhex II conversion plant.

At the la Hague plant (recycling of used fuels): 42% reduction in CO 2 emissions, thanks in large part to the preferred use of electricity over heavy fuel oil in the production of steam for the needs of the site.

Philippe Knoche, CEO of New AREVA, welcomes these significant results: "New AREVA is one of the pioneers of the French Business Climate Pledge. We have practically reached the objectives we set for 2020 two years ahead of time and we will continue our efforts to combat climate change."

In a context of increasing electricity needs worldwide (x2 by 2050) and with the imperative need to combat climate change (CO 2 emissions need to be halved by 2050), it is essential to develop all low carbon energy sources. To meet the goals set by the COP 21, while at the same time allowing everyone to have access to a continuous and competitive source of electricity, nuclear power remains indispensable. It is one of the least carbon-intensive energies (12 grams of CO 2 /KWh compared with 48 for solar photovoltaic and 490 for gas) and therefore one of the most effective for preserving the climate. Along with renewables, nuclear is one of the two pillars of an energy mix that responds to present and future challenges.

