The global automotive lane keep assist system (LKAS) marketis expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of close to 24% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005723/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive lane keep assist system market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global automotive LKAS market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global automotive LKAS market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, which includes passenger vehicles and medium and light commercial vehicles (M&LCV). As projected in 2016, over 98% of the market share originated from passenger vehicles.

Based on geography, the global automotive lane keep assist system market has been segmented into the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. As of 2016, over 40% of the market share came from EMEA.

"The EU has the most stringent laws that monitor vehicle safety and have promoted widespread adoption of ADAS. The LKAS market in the EU will witness strong growth during the forecast period because of regulations that mandate compulsory fitment of ADAS from 2020 in all new vehicles. Stringent safety norms introduced by the European Commission and car assessment programs, such as NCAP will increase the adoption of ADAS during the forecast period," says Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Automotive LKAS market: competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive lane keep assist system market has a considerable number of players which include Bosch, Continental, Delphi, Denso, Mobileye, and Valeo are the key vendors in the market. The adoption of ADAS by OEMs ensures enhancement in comfort as well as safety. With the introduction of stringent safety norms by governments worldwide, OEMs are compelled to design advanced ASDS, which helped them in product differentiation. All these factors are helping the global automotive LKAS market to grow.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rising safety concerns

Increased adoption of automotive safety systems by OEMs

Market challenges:

High cost pressure faced by OEMs

Rising complexity due to multiple industry specifications

Market trends:

Increasing integration of multiple technologies

Rising advances in camera technology

Get a sample copy of the global automotive lane keep assist system market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive electronics research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005723/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com