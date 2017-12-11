Longboat Clinical, a cloud-based site and patient engagement platform, today announced that its Patient Engagement Platform has won eHealth Innovation of the Year at The Irish Medtech Excellence Awards 2017. The award was made at the 11th Medtech Awards on Thursday 7th December in Galway, Ireland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005828/en/

The eHealth Innovation Award recognizes the integration of ICT in the world of healthcare, and rewards the best eHealth/mHealth solutions produced by the eHealth sector. Nominees were assessed on innovation strategy, technological complexity, clinical impact, economic impact, and market penetration.

Longboat's Patient Engagement Platform addresses an unmet need in the pharma and biotech industries by connecting clinical trial sponsors and management teams to the patients participating in their clinical studies. The result is better-informed and engaged patients, who feel more like part of the team on the clinical trial. Patients' increased awareness of the study purpose, latest information, and upcoming visit dates ultimately improves trial outcomes by increasing patient compliance to protocol requirements.

"'This award recognizes the contributions of all members of the extended Longboat team. We are thrilled that the skills and creativity of our team and the Patient Engagement Platform are being marked with the eHealth Innovation of the Year award. Sincere thanks to all Longboat staff and pharma partners involved to date!" Ken O'Connell, Longboat CEO

About Longboat Clinical

The Longboat Patient Engagement Platform is part of a wider solution that addresses all key stakeholders on pharmaceutical clinical study teams clinical operations, clinical study monitors, investigators and hospital staff, and patients. Each group accesses one integrated trial support platform. Depending on the user's role in a clinical study, the interface and support provided adjusts to meet their specific needs. The coordination that stems from this integrated approach engenders a greater "sense of team" across these key groups. This Longboat solution was developed and validated to cater specifically for the highly regulated bio-pharma industry.

Further information on the Longboat Platform can be found at www.longboat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005828/en/

Contacts:

Longboat Clinical

Heather Pitt

+353 61 492 112

Heather.pitt@longboat.com