

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - It was a nightmare weekend for British Airways passengers after the airlines cancelled over 140 short-haul flights and 26 long-haul flights yesterday after serious snowfall in the U.K.



The airline has also cancelled additional 70 short-haul round trips and nine long-haul flights for Monday.



Passengers on a British Airways flight from Berlin to Heathrow were the worst affected. The flight was due to depart from Berlin at 1.50 pm but took off five hours late on Sunday. However, it turned around when it was within an hour of London Heathrow airport and returned to Berlin leaving around 180 passengers stranded.



One passenger posted a photo on Twitter of an on-board TV screen showing the flight path, with the caption: 'Nightmare.'



