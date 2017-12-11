Little CaesarsContinues Global Growth in Central and South America

Peru and Nicaragua Join Growing List of New Countries for Global Pizza Brand

DETROIT, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Little CaesarsPizza, the world's third-largest pizza chain*, today announced expansion plans in Central and South America. Only a few months after Little Caesarsopened its first restaurant in Chile, the pizza chain will open two restaurants in Nicaragua and one in Peru. The restaurants will begin operations during the first week of December in both countries, with a second Nicaraguan restaurant scheduled to open in January 2018.

"Little Caesars commitment to quality and value are propelling our brand's growth throughout the world," said Paula Vissing, senior vice president, International, for Little Caesars Pizza. The brand, voted Best Value in America of all U.S. fast food and pizza restaurant chains for the past ten years**, now operates on five continents including North America, Asia, Australia, Europe and South America.

Corporación de Alimentos Coralsa de Nicaragua, will head up both restaurants in Nicaragua, and will be under the management of a long-time Little Caesars franchisee that also operates Little Caesars restaurants in Guatemala and El Salvador. The new restaurant in the metropolitan area of Lima, Peru will be controlled by Operadora LCPM S.A.C.

"We're excited to bring outstanding products like fresh, never frozen pizza to customers in Nicaragua and Peru," added Vissing. "Our brand delivers superior taste, incredible value and convenience to customers in these markets."

Known throughout the world for its innovative HOT-N-READYmodel that offers pizza hot out of the oven, without calling ahead or waiting in line, Little Caesars will be bringing best-in-class quality, value and convenience to pizza lovers in Nicaragua and Peru.

The Latin American pizza industry is projected to grow by as much as 45.15% between 2015 and 2017, according to the 2017 Pizza Power Report by PMQ Pizza Magazine, outpacing Europe, North America and Asia Pacific combined. Little Caesars continued success and growth in the region reflects a strategic global expansion strategy for the established brand and its franchisees.

