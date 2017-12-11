Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. - EGBN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Eagle Bancorp and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 1, 2017, Aurelius Value published a report stating that it had uncovered evidence of an insider loan scheme involving Eagle Bancorp Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ronald D. Paul and certain of the Company's Board members. The report stated, in part, that "insiders treat Eagle as their own private piggy bank." The report further stated that Eagle Bancorp insiders enrich themselves by carving out undisclosed special deals in which members of Eagle Bancorp's management personally benefit from customer relationships.

On this news, Eagle Bancorp's share price fell $16.20, or 24.49%, to close at $49.95 on December 1, 2017.

